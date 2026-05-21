Severn Trent expands free bowser scheme for livestock farms

Livestock farmers facing increasing pressure from dry weather are being offered free water bowsers by Severn Trent to help protect supplies for animals during future shortages.

The water company is expanding its bowser giveaway scheme into Worcestershire and Gloucestershire after strong demand from farmers in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire during one of the driest summers on record.

A total of 200 mobile bowsers will now be made available across the two counties, with priority given to dairy farms.

Sheep, beef, pig and poultry producers within the Severn Trent catchment area are also eligible to apply.

The 1,100-litre units are designed to help livestock farms improve emergency water storage and prepare for future periods of hot, dry weather.

Concerns over water resilience have grown in recent years following repeated dry spells across parts of England, with many farms struggling to maintain reliable supplies during extreme heat.

Livestock farms require large volumes of water every day, particularly during warmer weather, making emergency storage increasingly important.

Kevin Hatch, from Severn Trent’s Network Operations team, said the initiative was aimed at getting practical support directly to farms most at risk during supply pressures.

“Our aim is to get the 1,100-litre bowsers to the farmers who need them most,” he said.

He added the units would provide “dependable, on-farm water storage to help maintain supply for livestock for future dry spells or water emergencies”.

The bowsers were previously part of Severn Trent’s emergency response fleet and are now being redistributed as the company upgrades to larger equipment with almost 12 times more storage capacity.

Mr Hatch said the units remained in “excellent condition”, having been dry stored and rarely used.

While the bowsers will be supplied empty, they are ready for immediate use for non-potable water storage and can help farms manage peak demand during periods of low availability.

The company said the scheme would also help livestock farms meet recommendations requiring at least 24 hours of water storage for animals throughout the year.

Recent dry summers have highlighted the risks posed by water shortages, with many farmers previously contacting Severn Trent for emergency assistance after on-farm supplies ran low.

Severn Trent said improving drought preparedness on farms would also help reduce pressure on mains supplies during periods of exceptionally high demand.

Livestock farmers in Worcestershire and Gloucestershire can register interest in the scheme through Severn Trent’s website before the 31 May deadline.

Applicants will need to provide farm details, herd or flock numbers and information relating to previous supply issues before collection arrangements are confirmed.

With hotter and drier conditions becoming more common, the company said strengthening on-farm water storage is likely to become increasingly important for livestock producers in the years ahead.