Severn Trent offers region's farmers new fund options to protect rivers

Farmers and landowners are being offered new funding options by Severn Trent to help protect the region's rivers and environment.

The move aims to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20% and is part of four programmes by Severn Trent to enhance 62,000ha of land.

Farmers in the region can apply for match funding of up to £30,000 to encourage environmentally friendly farming practices and protect water quality.

The package, available to around 9,000 farmers who farm in a priority catchment, will be for items that help protect water quality.

Severn Trent will also offer the Trees for Water scheme for all farmers and landowners in the region, tying into forthcoming farm legislative requirements.

The scheme will fully fund trees, planting and maintenance for 35 years, offering annual bonus payments for eligible sites.

After the initial 35-year period, farmers and landowners will have the ability to keep or sell the residual carbon credits.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO said: “Agriculture and land management are the biggest contributors to rivers not achieving good ecological status.

"As such, we are redoubling our efforts to help farmers have more resources and financial support to care for rivers.

“Funding for investments to improve water quality, tree planting and provision of green financing will be made available to incentivise regenerative farming practices."