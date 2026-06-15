Severn Trent opens 2026 farm grant scheme

Farmers in Severn Trent priority catchments can now apply for 2026 grant funding to improve soil, protect watercourses and reduce pollution risks.

The latest round of the Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme, known as STEPS, has opened for applications, with farmers urged to speak to their local Agricultural Advisor before applying.

Applications for the 2026 round close on 11 December.

The scheme provides grant funding and practical advice to help farmers make improvements that support their businesses while protecting local rivers, streams, groundwater and boreholes.

Severn Trent said the scheme can also help farms save money by identifying where soil, nutrients or other inputs are being lost.

The 2026 scheme has been updated to make the options clearer and easier to navigate, helping farmers choose actions that fit their land, farming system and local catchment priorities.

Severn Trent said it wants to work with more farmers across around 60 priority catchments, supporting practical changes that can help reduce the risk of nutrients, pesticides, soil and other pollutants reaching watercourses.

The six areas covered by STEPS include soil health, soil structure, watercourse protection, better use of inputs, livestock management and keeping soil and nutrients in the field.

Farmers can also apply through a bespoke innovation option, which can help fund ideas that are not covered by the standard scheme but could still deliver practical benefits for the farm and for water quality.

Dr Jodie Rettino, Severn Trent catchment and biodiversity lead, said the refreshed scheme had been designed to help farmers choose the right actions for their land.

She said farmers were facing cost pressures, uncertainty around public funding, changing environmental expectations and increasing scrutiny around inputs, nutrients and water quality.

“STEPS funding offers flexible support to help farmers make improvements that work both commercially and environmentally,” she said.

Dr Rettino said the scheme was built around practical, adviser-supported discussions, recognising that no two farms are the same.

“Every farm is different, which is why STEPS is built around practical, adviser-supported conversations.

“The updated options have been designed to be clearer and easier to navigate, so farmers can understand what is available, what is most relevant to their system and how different actions could support local water quality.”

Dr Rettino encouraged farmers to contact their local Severn Trent Agricultural Advisor before submitting an application, allowing them to check eligibility and discuss which options were best suited to their farm and catchment.

“Our advisors understand local catchment priorities so can work with farmers to identify practical improvements and support them to focus their application on changes that will make the greatest difference,” she added.

Farmers are being advised to first check whether their farm is in a Severn Trent priority catchment, then speak to their local Agricultural Advisor before completing an application online.

Farmers can find further information, check their eligibility and access application details at [www.stwater.co.uk/steps](http://www.stwater.co.uk/steps).

Severn Trent is urging applicants to speak to an Agricultural Advisor before submitting their forms ahead of the 11 December 2026 deadline.