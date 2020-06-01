Severn Trent opens two new funds for farmers

Farmers have been urged to take advantage of extra environmental funding opportunities

Severn Trent has opened up two new funding opportunities for farmers to apply for following the success of its recent Environmental Protection Scheme.

The water firm is providing another chance for farmers to receive up to £5,000 of match funding to protect the environment and enhance habitats.

In addition, farmers can also apply for the Boost for Biodiversity scheme for the chance to receive a share of £200,000.

Farmers in priority catchments can choose from a specially selected pre-defined list of water quality funding options such as fencing, sprayer washdown areas and cover crops.







On top of these, there are also several biodiversity choices available, including wildflower meadow creation, margin planting and pond management.

Unlike the previous round of Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme (STEPS), farmers won’t need to apply for a water quality option to qualify for a biodiversity grant.

They can also come up with their own innovative ideas that aren’t included on the set option list, the company said.

Wojtek Behnke, from Aqualate Estate in Shropshire, is one farmer who has taken advantage of the STEPS biodiversity funding to plant 7ha of herbal leys.

“Environmental protection is close to our hearts and we’re always looking for ways to improve habitats," he said.

“Once fully established, the leys will be ideal for fattening lambs. But the bespoke mix we’ve chosen includes deep rooting and nitrogen fixing varieties, to improve soil structure and drainage, while providing excellent habitats for pollinators.”

All farmers in the Severn Trent region can apply for the Boost for Biodiversity scheme, which is an option if they are not eligible for STEPS.

This is part of the water company’s Great Big Nature Boost strategy, which has a target of enhancing 5,000 hectares by 2027.

Jodie Rettino, Severn Trent catchment lead, explained: “The great thing about this scheme is that it gives applicants the creative freedom to come up with unique ideas tailored to enhance and improve habitats in their area.

"There’s a funding pot of £200,000 and no set limit to how much you can apply for; we’re open to any ideas, no matter how ambitious,” she said.

Applications will be scored using set criteria, including size of area improved, number of additional benefits, value for money and contribution to improved water quality.

Rettino explained that the top scoring candidates will be awarded with a grant to support their project.

“Normally we’d hold a Dragons’ Den style pitch to give the successful applicants a chance to increase their funding," she said.

"But with the current pandemic and uncertainty around when restrictions will be lifted, we’re investigating ways to hold this element of the scheme virtually.

“However, if you’re considering a project spanning an area over 50ha, please get in touch with the team to find out how we can create a bespoke partnership package to support your project,” she added.