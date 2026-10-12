Sexed dairy semen use tops 86% as beef breeding gains ground

Holstein dairy cattle remain at the forefront of sexed semen uptake, with usage reaching 91%

Sexed dairy semen use has passed 86% in the UK, while beef semen now accounts for more than half of all semen used in dairy herds, according to new AHDB figures.

The latest survey of breeding companies, covering April 2025 to March 2026, shows continued growth in targeted breeding, with sexed semen accounting for 91% of Holstein dairy semen use.

The findings reinforce the UK's position as a global leader in sexed dairy semen uptake, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Across all dairy breeds, more than 86% of dairy semen used was sex-sorted, continuing a trend of increasing adoption among British producers.

Beef semen use has also risen, reaching 53.5% of all semen used in dairy herds, reflecting the growing importance of beef-on-dairy breeding strategies.

Aberdeen Angus and British Blue remain the most widely used beef breeds in dairy herds, with AHDB reporting figures of 42% and 41% respectively.

By targeting sexed dairy semen at cows selected to produce replacement heifers, farmers can use beef semen more widely on animals less suited to replacement breeding.

The approach gives producers greater control over herd replacements while creating opportunities to produce dairy-beef calves for the wider beef supply chain.

AHDB says the increasing use of sexed semen is also helping farmers make more selective breeding decisions, with the potential to accelerate genetic improvement within dairy herds.

Combining sexed semen with genomic evaluations, including the AHDB Herd Genetic Report, can help producers identify their most suitable replacement breeding animals.

The information can also support decisions about which cows are better suited to beef inseminations, allowing farmers to make more targeted use of both dairy and beef genetics.

Marco Winters, AHDB Head of Animal Genetics, said: “The increase in sexed semen usage to over 86% demonstrates the confidence farmers have in these tools and the value they can deliver through more targeted breeding decisions.”

He said the continued rise in beef semen use was creating opportunities across both livestock sectors, particularly when combined with genomic information.

The shift towards beef-on-dairy breeding is also influencing the wider cattle supply chain, with increasing numbers of dairy-origin beef animals entering the market.

According to AHDB, improvements in dairy and beef genetics can help improve calf quality and production efficiency, while supporting more informed breeding decisions.

The latest figures highlight how dairy producers are increasingly combining sexed semen, beef breeding and genomic information to manage herd replacements and produce calves for the beef market.