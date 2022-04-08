Shadow trade secretary hears farmers' concerns over trade deals

NFU Cymru has raised concerns with the Shadow international trade secretary over post-Brexit trade deals, specifically the lack of safeguards to protect farmers from lower-quality imports.

The union welcomed Nick Thomas-Symonds MP onto the farm to discuss the likely impacts of recent and future trade deals on the industry.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is the Labour MP for Torfaen, was hosted by NFU Cymru Glamorgan county chairman Jonathan Huntley and his family.

The beef and lamb producer said recent announcements of trade deals with Australia and New Zealand would 'come at a cost'.

Vast amounts of beef and lamb will be allowed into the UK with limited scope for the UK government to intervene.

He said producing high quality, climate friendly meat could be undermined by imports from these countries, produced to different regulatory requirements, land availability and climatic conditions.

“I am concerned at the apparent lack of any meaningful safeguards in the details of the trade deals we have seen so far," Mr Huntley said to the MP.

“The true cost of these deals may not be known for some years to come, my concern is the impact that this could have for the next generation of Welsh farmers.

"Currently we know there is huge demand for protein in Asia as result of African Swine fever in China.

"Australia and New Zealand are currently heavily invested in supplying these markets but we know that that things can change relatively quickly and a diversion of product into the UK could have major repercussions for our farming systems.”

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, who also attended the on-farm meeting, highlighted the importance of MPs having a greater say in trade negotiations.

He said the provisions currently in place for parliamentarians to input into the trade negotiation process were "weak and inadequate".

"I am very much of the mind that there needs to be a stronger role for MPs, and indeed stakeholders such as NFU Cymru, in setting negotiating mandates, and the ongoing scrutiny of trade negotiations."

“Exports of agri-food products are important to Wales. Our farmers are proud of the food they produce and are anxious to maintain and grow existing export markets and also sell their produce into new markets."

Mr Jones added, however, that some trade agreement may offer opportunities for Welsh farmers.

"I am pleased that in recent months we have seen the announcement of additional agricultural attachés in our overseas embassies," he said.

"I would like to see more and adequate funding available to allow Welsh and UK produce to be able to capitalise on new export market opportunities.”