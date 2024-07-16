Shearer sets new UK record after shearing 791 sheep in nine hours

A young Welsh shearer has set a new British record after successfully shearing 791 sheep across nine hours.

Meirion Evans, a 25-year-old experienced shearer from Machynlleth, North Wales, broke the record on Saturday (13 July).

The first sheep was shorn at 5am at Hendreseifion Farm and the last sheep at 5pm with the 791 total being achieved in 9 hours spread across 5 shearing runs.

At the end of his successful record attempt, Meirion said: “It’s difficult to put into words the feeling right now. Although it was me shearing, the entire record’s success is down to a huge team effort.

“This record would not have been possible without the help, support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually.

"From the family at Hendreseifion for hosting the record, the pen men that were there with me all day, the farmers for supplying their sheep, the wool wrappers, those supporting me with my gear and all my family and friends – without all of you, today would not have been possible.”

Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, which supported the effort, said it was a "display of high quality shearing" and Meirion "should be very proud of his achievements.”

“We appreciate the hard work that also goes on behind the scenes in holding a record and therefore offer congratulations to everyone that has helped and supported Meirion.”

The event, which took place on 13 July, also hopes to raise £2,000 for farming charity DPJ Foundation, with donations still being accepted.