Shearers praised for 'national effort' after difficult season

British Wool has issued a statement of gratitude to shearers for their national effort in getting the UK flock shorn amid 'very different, challenging circumstances'.

The organisation said the UK shearing community showed 'hard work' and 'determination' in what had been a difficult season.

When the national lockdown measures came into force at the end of March, this was only weeks away from the start of shearing in some areas of the country.

In a 'normal' year there would be a number of overseas shearers visiting the UK for shearing, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number able to travel this year was very low.

Wool also experienced significant price reductions as the world market came under pressure due to worldwide lockdowns.

Due to the situation, there were fewer auctions and a reduced demand in wool across the globe.

British Wool has therefore congratulated UK shearers for 'working together in a national effort to get the UK flock shorn and protect animal welfare'.

The body worked with industry partners in developing a Shearing Register and a new checklist to ensure that shearers, wool handlers and farmers worked with measures put in place to allow shearing to continue safely.

Jim Robertson, a sheep farmer from Dumfriesshire and Chairman of British Wool, thanked shearers for their commitment following a 'successful and efficient' season.

“On behalf of all sheep farmers and British Wool, I thank our shearers for their hard work," he added.

"Under challenging circumstances, the way in which the shearing community and farmers raised to the challenge is an excellent example of how working together and supporting each other to achieve a common goal benefits everyone.”

British Wool is based in Bradford and is owned by approximately 40,000 sheep farmers in the UK.

It collects, grades, sells and promotes UK-produced wool to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.