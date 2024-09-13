Sheep and cattle populations in England at record low

Sheep and cattle populations in England are at a record low since Defra's annual census began, according to the latest available figures.

As of June 2024, the English sheep flock experienced a 4.3% decline year-on-year, equivalent to a reduction of 620,000 head.

This brings the total sheep population down to 13.8 million head, Defra's annual livestock survey, published every June, shows.

The survey also reveals a contraction in the total cattle population to 5 million head, 2% below the previous year and the lowest level recorded.

For sheep, the total population decline was mainly driven by the breeding flock, which fell by 5.6% (390,000 head).

Declines were also seen in the ‘other sheep and lambs category’ (-3.1%), this consists of lambs under one year old, rams and other sheep one year and over.

Most notably, there was a 11% fall in ewes intended for first time breeding, likely to be influenced by ewe lambs and shearlings slaughtered in the spring, incentivised by market conditions.

The total female breeding flock stands at 660,000 head, the lowest level since 2011. As a result, the lamb market outlook forecasts a decline of the lamb crop for the 2024 – 25 season.

The continued firm prices had raised questions as to whether stock has been held back this year, yet the Defra figures show that the population of lambs under one year of age declined by 3.5%.

For cattle, the pressure on margins and the recent robust beef prices are likely to have incentivised some culling.

The breeding herd fell by 2.2%, to total 1.7 million head and the dairy breeding herd saw a marginal decline of 0.6%.

The beef breeding herd drove the decline, having fallen by 5.1%, accounting for 32,000 head, Defra's figures show.

While male numbers over two years of age increased, overall, male cattle numbers declined by 2.6%.