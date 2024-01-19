Sheep breeder to sell pure bred flock of Texel and Charollais in-lamb ewes

A well-known sheep breeder has decided to sell his flock of pure bred Texel and Charollais in-lamb ewes at a dispersal sale at Shrewsbury Livestock Centre later this month.

Ninety in-lamb ewes owned by Neil and Joy Vance of Minsterley, Shropshire will be going under the hammer on Tuesday 30 January.

Scanned at 186% to pedigree bred tups, the ewes - 40 Texels and 50 Charollais - are due to lamb from 27 February.

Mr Vance said all the ewes originate from pedigree breeding and so are pure but are not registered. He has bought in quality tups from top local breeders.

The family business, started by his father, John, has owned a pedigree flock for around 20 years, having previously focused on producing commercial lambs.

Last year, the family sold 50 pedigree tups for an average price of £600, with many buyers coming from across the border in Wales.

“I sell most of the tups from home and have loyal buyers that have been coming here for years,” said Neil, whose family farms 300-acres.

“I will miss them because I like sheep but I need to reduce my workload as I need two new knees.”

The family will continue to keep 65 Limousin suckler cows, having reduced the size of the herd by selling 35 cows and calves in 2022.

Chris Potter, an auctioneer at Halls, which is running the sale, said: “Neil is renowned in the sheep farming community for producing top quality, pure bred tups and the dispersal sale is one not to be missed.”

The sale will commence on Tuesday 30 January at 11.30am at auctioneers Halls’ weekly livestock market.