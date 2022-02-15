Sheep farmers given chance to win £20,000 handling system

Sheep farmers across the country are being given the chance to win a sheep handling system worth £20,000.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched its prize giveaway for 2022, in collaboration with livestock handling system experts, Te Pari Products.

Sheep farmers have the chance to bag a Te Pari Racewell HD3 mobile sheep handling system, including EID and scale system.

The quality product is worth £20,000 and will provide one winner with a stress-free and adjustable system, the NSA says.

The winner will have ultimate access to sheep when working with their flock to perform a range of animal handling tasks.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker says: “NSA is thrilled to be able to offer this absolutely fantastic prize.

"Our sincere thanks go to Te Pari Products for making this possible with their generous sponsorship of this year’s giveaway.

"The prize of a modern, sheep handling system offers sheep farmers an incredible chance to win a prize that could truly transform their farming enterprise.”

The Racewell HD3 Sheep Handler was first available more than 25 years ago after it was developed on a large sheep station in New Zealand.

The product is now Te Pari’s entry-level auto drafting handler, capable of weighing and drafting over 700 sheep an hour based on weight or other data.

NSA's prize draw is open to any UK resident aged 16 or over, who is involved in the sheep industry.

Entries will be taken throughout this year from both NSA members and non-members, with a single winner announced in early 2023.

Entries can be made online and in person at NSA events throughout this year.