Sheep farmers welcome UN report on farming's role in rebuilding nature

British sheep producers have welcomed the UN's latest Global Land Outlook report which recognises farming's future role in feeding the global population as well as rebuilding biodiversity.

The report ‘Land Restoration for Recovery and Resilience’ assessed the degradation of soils around the world, surmising that around half of the world’s population is affected by land degradation.

It found that worldwide food systems have been the single biggest cause of damage, but through sustainable agriculture farmers can be a part of reversing these effects.

Many regenerative agriculture practices have the potential to increase crop yields and improve their nutritional quality while reducing emissions and drawing down carbon from the atmosphere, it says.

Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), said modern agriculture had "altered the face of the planet more than any other human activity".

"We need to urgently rethink our global food systems, which are responsible for 80% of deforestation, 70% of freshwater use, and the single greatest cause of terrestrial biodiversity loss.

“Investing in large-scale land restoration is a powerful, cost-effective tool to combat desertification, soil erosion, and loss of agricultural production.

"As a finite resource and our most valuable natural asset, we cannot afford to continue taking land for granted.”

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has welcomed findings from the report, with the body highlighting how UK farming is helping to boost biodiversity and habitats.

The group explained that UK sheep producers were also making strides in reducing pollutants through a range of compulsory and voluntary measures.

The NSA said there was 'living evidence' that nature and farming could successfully co-inhabit while feeding a growing population.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “What is encouraging is the recognition this latest report gives to farming providing many of the solutions through sustainable agriculture and land management approaches.

"In a pastoral nation such as the UK sheep farming is well placed to be at the centre of this revolution through continuing with many traditional practices at the same time as adopting new technology and innovation."

He added: "The UK is fortunate to be in a position where farming actions that actively worsen the landscape and ecological profile are becoming less and those that rebuild and regenerate are becoming more prevalent.

"What we need, alongside environmental and a host of other aspirational targets, are targets that ensure we maintain food production as a key component of sustainability.”