Sheep killed in Wiltshire livestock worrying incidents

Four sheep have been killed in the county following two worrying incidents

Two separate sheep worrying incidents have occurred in Wiltshire just days apart resulting in the deaths of four sheep.

In the first incident, a sheep was attacked and killed by a dog near Warminster.

This occurred sometime before 3pm on Thursday 31 October on farmland near a byway between the A350 and Tytherington.

Meanwhile, sheep were killed in a suspected dog attack near Salisbury on Monday 4 November.







A landowner discovered the injured animals in a field at Bowerchalke.

Two had already died and a third was so badly injured they had to be put down.

Police understand it is an area which is used by dog walkers, and are appealing for anyone who was out walking in the area around the time.

PCSO Candida Jackson said: “We would like to remind walkers of the importance of keeping pets on leads when there are animals around, and the potentially fatal consequences of livestock worrying and attacks.”

Figures by NFU Mutual show that livestock worrying claims fell in 2018 but attacks remain at a historic record high.

The rural insurer estimates that the total cost of livestock worrying to the agricultural industry exceeded £1.2m in 2018.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.