Sheep meat exports soar as EU market performs well in 2023

Fresh and frozen sheep meat exports from the UK performed well in the first six months of the year, recording a 14% year-on-year increase - while imports fell considerably.

Some 94% of volume went to markets within the EU and both France and Germany received an additional 2,500 tonnes and 1,700 tonnes, compared with 2022.

This is according to Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) analysis of HMRC data detailing January-June UK red meat export performance.

“This occurred despite lamb production on the UK market being less than one per cent higher than year-earlier levels,” said Glesni Phillips, HCC’s market insight executive.

“And as supply in the UK is usually highest during the latter half of the year, we would expect this strong trade to continue.”

The total volume of sheep meat - including offal - exported from the UK during the 6-month period totalled 43,400 tonnes, a 16% rise on the year, while the total value rose by 13% to £277.5m.

Imports of sheep meat saw a decrease of 31% (or 12,800 tonnes) with 28,000 tonnes of sheep meat arriving into the UK during the first half of 2023.

Fresh and frozen imported products also experienced a significant decrease of 33%, around 8,000 tonnes less sheep meat from New Zealand than in the comparable period a year earlier.

Shipments from New Zealand still accounted for almost 60 per cent of the total volume of fresh and frozen sheep meat received into the UK.

Ms Phillips said: “It would seem that this decrease reflects changes to global consumer demand that have impacted on UK import trends. Much of the product from New Zealand and Australia has been shipped into China."

It was a different story for beef exports however. The HMRC data reveals the total volume of beef exported from the UK in the January – June period stood at 65,300 tonnes (down 22%), while the value of total exports fell by 10% to £287.4m.

Fresh and frozen beef export volumes stood at 50,300 tonnes – also down nearly a quarter (22%).

“Exports are down as much on the year due to subdued demand from consumers in Europe and because UK cattle prices have been strong, and therefore not as competitive on the global trading landscape,” said Ms Phillips.

The total volume of beef imported to the UK during the six-month period fell by 5% on the year to 143,100 tonnes, while the value of imports increased by almost 2% to £754.7m.

Fresh and frozen imports of beef volumes were down seven per cent (or 7,700 tonnes) on the year to 109,400 tonnes.

Pork volume exported during the period decreased significantly year on year – by 23 per cent to 151,800 tonnes worth £294.7 million (down just 0.5%).

Total pork imports during the six-month period fell by eight per cent in volume terms to 381,900 tonnes.

“Pork exports are subdued due to the continued contraction of the UK pig herd as cost of production values rocketed for UK producers,” said Ms Phillips.

“This is also highlighted in the UK Government figures, which indicate pork production during the six-month period was down 13 per cent on the year at 457,200 tonnes.”