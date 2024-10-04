Sheep producers using October to help drive British wool demand

Sheep producers are using the month of October to spearhead numerous initiatives which seek to put British-produced wool in the limelight.

Through a series of events, farmers and British Wool will work with brands, host press events and launch new products to spread the wool message to consumers.

The events aim to attract a high level of press coverage during a crucial time of year for wool product sales.

British Wool vice chair, Brendan Kelly, said that the initiative - which he called Wool Month 2024 - would provide a platform to highlight the sustainability of wool.

"This has been a core theme to our marketing activities for a number of years," he explained.

“Wool is the most natural fibre and versatile available, and this fact is fast gaining recognition across society as a whole.

“Wool can be put to a wide range of uses, including the creation of high quality fabrics and carpets.”

Mr Kelly added that a total of 160 companies now include the British Wool logo on their products, which was a "very strong recognition for wool and all the attributes it stands for".

“Members of the British Wool marketing team are also working with retailers to help communicate the true value of woollen carpets. We are committed to building on all of this into the future."

Wool Month will also see more activity compared to previous years. The first event was Yarndale, aimed at knitters where a 'wool trail' was created to promote the brands that use British wool in this market.

This was accompanied with a wool grading demonstration to highlight the versatility of the UK's different wool types.

The month-long promotional initiative takes place at a time when wool markets around the world are starting to strengthen.

The last four wool auctions have been marked by significant prices increases, a trend which has been attributed to a reduction in wool supplies on a global basis.

But Graham Clark, marketing director at British Wool, said it was crucial for the sector to continue to reach out to more consumers to help create new demand for British wool.

“Wool Month gains more popularity every year which is great to see, and this time is no different with more events planned than ever before," he said.

“As well as numerous events with our brand partners, we will also be very active on our social media platforms."