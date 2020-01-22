Sheep rescued on 100ft cliff after suspected worrying incident

The dramatic sheep operation was successfully completed as five rescuers abseiled down a 100ft cliff

A sheep has been hauled to safety by rescuers after it became trapped on a 100ft cliff following a suspected livestock worrying incident.

The sheep was stranded below Llandudno cliff ledge at the Great Orme after running away from a dog, it has been suggested.

Five rescuers from RSPCA Cymru were needed to complete the rescue - with the sheep hauled to safety last Tuesday (14 January).

Difficult weather conditions and fears of the panicked sheep jumping from the ledge to 'certain death' all had to be taken into account.







The sheep was approximately 30-feet down, meaning officers had to ensure it did not tumble a further 70-feet to the ground.

It is not known why the sheep scaled down the cliff onto the ledge, but the RSPCA says that - given the animal would not normally have ventured down in this way - there is a strong possibility the sheep was escaping a dog.

Fortunately, the sheep was fine despite the ordeal, and was returned to the farmer - who had initially sounded the alarm after spotting the missing member of his flock.

The animal welfare charity has now issued a reminder about the dangers of livestock worrying.

RSPCA inspector Pugh said: “Often, when sheep find themselves in situations like this, there is a risk they can become very scared and jump from the cliff.

“Sadly, that would have meant a certain death. Timing was absolutely critical so we could bring this sheep to safely; and we had to closely monitor what grazing she had available.

“It seems possible that the sheep ventured down the cliff to escape a dog. Livestock worrying is a real problem - and can have devastating effects so we continue to remind owners to never let their pets off leads with livestock nearby.”

The sheep graze the Great Orme are part of conservation farming project at Y Parc, owned by the National Trust.