Sheep sector calls for clarity on breeding stock exports following ban

The government has been urged not to allow new legislation banning live exports for slaughter to stall efforts in resuming exports of breeding livestock to the EU.

Following the introduction of the new Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill this week, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has called for clarity on the issue.

The bill, which is currently being debated in parliament, delivers on a Conservative Party commitment to ban the export of live animals including cattle, sheep and pigs for slaughter and fattening only.

Live exports in other specific circumstances, for example, for breeding and competitions, will still be allowed.

However, the ability to export stock destined for slaughter to the EU was halted following Brexit, and farmers have also faced a barrier in their ability to export breeding stock.

This is due to the absence of a live animal Border Control Post (BCP) at Calais, meaning any movements have had to go far further via Scotland, Northern Ireland and through the Republic of Ireland.

The NSA has called on the government to urgently explore ways to overcome the absence of any live animal facility over the short straights.

The body said the government must also be clear in communications that they are not only continuing to allow the export of live breeding animals, but actively supporting this trade.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “NSA has accepted that we will no longer see exports of live sheep for slaughter, even though we know a strong case could be made for this to be done in high welfare conditions and with journey times no longer than on British mainland.

"We have now had two years where no slaughter lambs have been exported live but the trade in carcasses and cuts has been strong – adding value here and arguably protecting our international reputation.

“However, we cannot allow this to continue to muddy the water relating to the export of animals destined for breeding."

The sector has been in a situation for two years where live breeding animals can enter the UK from the EU but very few are able to go out to meet the strong demand for the UK's high-quality genetics from EU sheep farmers.

The NSA has also pointed to significant potential interest from Ukraine when they start to rebuild their farming sectors following Russia's invasion of the country.

Mr Stocker added: "We are concerned that the current noise is doing nothing to build confidence in the investment in live animal facilities at Calais, or in negotiations over those live animal checks being done at new facilities in GB."