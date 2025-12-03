Sheep sector calls for more lamb in festive shopping baskets

British shoppers are being urged to put lamb at the heart of their Christmas menus this year, as the industry highlights its strong sustainability and flavour credentials.

With households beginning their Christmas dining plans, the National Sheep Association (NSA) says lamb deserves more attention during the festive season, particularly as shoppers look beyond traditional centrepieces.

Industry reports suggest demand for alternative Christmas meats has been rising in recent years, with lamb featuring more frequently in winter entertaining and premium seasonal dishes.

The NSA’s call also comes during a period of relatively stable lamb supplies and firm farmgate prices heading into December, giving producers confidence and helping ensure good availability for Christmas retail.

Much of the debate around climate and livestock continues to centre on red meat, but the NSA says new research supports the role of traditional grazing systems in the UK’s environmental strategy. Most British sheep are reared extensively on permanent pasture, often on land unsuitable for crops.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said the sector’s approach is frequently misunderstood. “The UK sheep industry operates extensively on open pasture, much of which is unsuitable for other land use,” he said.

He added that “grass-fed lamb has a far lower environmental impact compared to processed foods and crucially grassland (pasture) also acts as a vital carbon sink”.

Stocker also highlighted the role of sheep in mixed farming systems, where grazing can help rejuvenate soils and support a balance between biodiversity and productivity.

Beyond its environmental story, the NSA says lamb is naturally free range, nutritionally rich and well suited to seasonal spiced dishes and winter roasts.

“Consumers choosing to enjoy lamb this Christmas will not be disappointed and hopefully will continue consumption of this wonderful, healthy meat into the New Year,” Stocker said.

“Lamb is a rich source of protein and provides essential vitamins and minerals that support wellbeing. And of course it is a meat that is full of flavour, produced naturally by the nation’s hard-working farmers.”

The NSA is encouraging shoppers to look for clearly labelled British lamb in the run-up to Christmas, saying it hopes to see more home-produced sheepmeat alongside the usual festive favourites.