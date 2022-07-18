Sheep sector criticises Toby Carvery for removing lamb off menu

Restaurant chain Toby Carvery has announced it will stop serving lamb on Sundays, with the sheep sector calling the decision a 'huge disappointment'.

The pub chain has blamed ongoing stock issues as the reason, but the sector has questioned the move as British lamb is 'currently in plentiful supply'.

Diners at the restaurants have already took to social media to express their disappointment.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the move was 'controversial', adding that "availability should never be an issue – and supply is certainly not a problem now."

"NSA questions the decision of Toby Carvery to remove lamb as we know it is a much enjoyed meat for those treating themselves to a meal out and one of the most sustainable sources of protein available to us," chief executive, Phil Stocker said.

"If Toby restaurants are struggling with stock issues, then there are plenty of suppliers that could step in and provide a consistent and reliable supply of quality lamb."

At a time when good food choices could help promote a sustainable lifestyle and support farmers, he said removing lamb from the Toby Carvery menu was a 'huge disappointment'.

"I really hope that Toby Carvery will consider reversing its decision and put delicious British lamb back on the plates for its diners to enjoy," Mr Stocker added.

Figures show the UK is a net exporter of lamb and mutton, meaning that it consumes slightly lower volumes than produced, with it exporting around 35% of production.

The UK then imports a similar volume from countries, such as New Zealand.

Mr Stocker said that consumption figures also showed that lamb was a meat often enjoyed out of the home.

"Its place on menus of establishments such as Toby Carvery is important to sustain and build on this level of domestic consumption," he said.