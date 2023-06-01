Sheep sector raises worry over 'pandemic puppies' amid rise in attacks

The sheep sector has raised concerns over 'pandemic puppies' following a spike in livestock worrying incidents.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) believes an increase in dog ownership, which rose during the pandemic, could be to blame for a spike in sheep attacks.

The issue has been of growing concern during recent years, with evidence gathered from sheep farmers showing a particular rise in attacks during the past few years.

The NSA said that across the UK, sheep farmers were faced with "the ongoing stress and worry associated with attacks on their livestock".

And figures released by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) suggest that half of UK vets have seen a rise in clients with concerns about their dogs' increasingly aggressive behaviour.

It is estimated that around 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a dog in the first year of the Covid pandemic.

The NSA said 'pandemic puppy' owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs.

The body said these dogs were "allowed to run off their lead in the countryside, potentially chasing and attacking sheep."

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “NSA survey results from the past few years combined with recently reported figures from industry partners show a concerning increase in the number of cases of sheep worrying by dogs since the pandemic began.

“With dog ownership increasing so significantly during the covid pandemic and this latest research from BVA suggesting dog aggression is on rise and dog owners do not know what to do about it, it is no surprise we’re seeing more cases.

"Action must be taken, to educate people about the responsibilities of dog owners and to strengthen both the law and law enforcement around protecting livestock.”

Periods of lockdown may have prevented new dog owners from accessing adequate training and socialisation for their new pets, the NSA said, factors that "are crucial in the development of puppies’ future behaviour".

Concerns over dog behaviour were also highlighted in a People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) survey in 2022.

This showed 45% of owners had concerns walking their dogs, with reasons for this including 11% of dogs not returning on recall, 10% concerned about their pets’ behaviour during walks and 6% stating their dog was too strong for them.

Mr Stocker said the sheep sector wanted the public to be responsible and to keep their dogs safe, as well as livestock and farmers' livelihoods.

"As dogs are natural predators they will often follow their instincts to chase sheep if given the opportunity.

"Chasing and barking as well as a physical attacks can be enough to severely distress sheep with often devastating consequences.

“But this really does not have to be the case. If dogs are kept on a lead and walked at a distance away from sheep the risk is significantly reduced."