Sheep sector warns of 'alarming rise' in illegal meat imports

There has been an 'alarming rise' in illegal sheep meat imports, with the sector warning they could pose significant threats to UK farmers and public health.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the new Labour government must roll out 'swift and effective measures' to halt these illegal imports.

Intelligence gathered over recent months by the British sheep sector has uncovered substantial quantities of illegal sheep meat, bypassing safety and quality controls at the UK’s borders.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said this not only undermined the integrity of domestic sheep farming, but also jeopardised food security.

"This situation is not just about unfair competition; it’s about the potential for severe long-term damage to the UK’s agricultural industry," he warned.

"These illegal imports could introduce diseases and lower the standards that we have worked tirelessly to maintain.”

Industry bodies have repeatedly highlighted frustrations by the continued delays in implementing full border controls on EU imports, a situation that has exacerbated the problem.

Farm leaders have warned that the absence of stringent checks is creating an unlevel playing field, putting British farmers at a disadvantage while compromising the quality and safety of food entering the UK.

The UK’s sheep industry, already under immense pressure from rising costs and market volatility, cannot afford the added burden of competing against unlawfully imported meat, the NSA warned.

Mr Stocker said: "NSA is urging the government to prioritise the enforcement of full import controls, ensuring that all meat products entering the UK are subject to the same rigorous checks as those applied to UK exports.

"This will help protect both consumers and the domestic farming industry from the dangers posed by these illegal imports.”