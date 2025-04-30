Sheep sector welcomes report warning against low-welfare imports

The sheep sector has welcomed a new report warning against lower-welfare meat imports, as Australian lamb volumes rise and domestic production is slumped.

The report, which was shared in parliament, highlights concerns over animal welfare standards in livestock imports, as the UK faces record stunted sheepmeat production.

It warns of the risk of “outsourcing cruelty” by allowing imports of meat produced to standards that would be illegal in the UK, particularly from countries involved in free trade talks.

The report presents a comparison of UK animal welfare regulations—such as those concerning tail docking, castration, and the controversial practice of mulesing—with those in Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.

Figures show that Australian sheep meat imports are rising in particular, with lamb production in the country breaking records last year.

Meanwhile, UK sheepmeat output slumped to a 39-year record low in 2024. Only in 2001 – the foot-and-mouth disease year – has sheepmeat been lower, according to Defra data.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) praised the report's tone and timing, noting that while demand for lamb remains strong, UK producers are increasingly undercut by imports.

“Australian lamb imports rose 47% in 2024 to 19,300 tonnes, according to AHDB," explained Michael Priestley, NSA policy manager.

"The quota level in 2032 is 75,000 tonnes. As volumes rise, how can we be sure of the quality of the lamb and the standard of its production systems?”

He warned that importing products from countries with lower animal welfare standards undermines both domestic producers and consumer trust.

“Parliamentarians are understandably concerned about inflation and the affordability of the weekly shop, but it’s not acceptable for food to be imported that could not legally be produced domestically due to lower welfare standards.

"It’s duplicitous, and unfair on consumers, animals, and farmers," Mr Priestley added.

Several MPs voiced support for the report in parliament, including Lib Dem MP Sarah Dyke, Conservative MP Neil Hudson, Lib Dem Alastair Carmichael and Labour’s Ruth Jones.

Ms Jones denounced the “double standards” of importing livestock products that fail to meet UK standards.

The report was published in in partnership between Animal Policy International, Compassion in World Farming and RSPCA.