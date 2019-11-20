Sheep shearing event raises £10k for air ambulance charity

Last year the air ambulance charity attended 99 missions on the island of Anglesey alone

Welsh farmers who took part in a sheep shearing competition have raised nearly £10,000 for a vital air ambulance charity.

The Rhosgoch Sheep Shearers, based in Anglesey, raised the significant sum of money for Wales Air Ambulance following their annual fundraising day.

The event starts with a shearing competition followed by an auction where over 120 lots go under the gavel.

Committee member Nia Williams tells the story of what has become one of the largest fundraising events on the island in recent times.

She said: “The Cneifio Ring originally started in 1992 as a send-off party for shearers who had travelled from New Zealand to spend the summer shearing on Anglesey.

“By the early 2000’s the event had turned into an annual fundraiser with people turning up in their droves.

“At the start, the donations were modest but steadily increased year on year. 2012 was a particularly special year, with an incredible £8,000 raised. Since then, the amount raised every year has ballooned.”

The group raised thousands for Wales Air Ambulance following their annual shearing day

The event, which has become a staple in the yearly calendar on the island, is now held in a marquee in the pub car park and has raised £47,692.52 for the air ambulance charity to date.

The service in the region is seen as vital to farmers in remote areas who are in need of critical care.

Ms Williams said: “We feel strongly that Wales Air Ambulance is an extremely valuable service for us as islanders.

“Several times we have witnessed the swift response of the emergency helicopter landing nearby to people who are in their hour of need.

“It really is so vitally important for rural communities such as ours in Rhosgoch.”

The event saw over 500 people attend this year raised an impressive £9,688.34 for the air ambulance charity alone.

In 2018, the charity attended 99 missions on the island alone, accounting for on average 8 missions per month.

Wales Air Ambulance, North Wales Fundraising Manager, Lynne Garlick said: “To see this small rural area raise such an incredible amount, truly is heart-warming.

“They have an enormous sense of community and their generosity knows no bounds.

“We are only able to continue to be there for the people of Wales with the support of groups such as the Rhosgoch Sheep Shearers.”

