Sheep turn up at police HQ as part of 'authentic introduction to rural life'

Officers at Leicestershire Police welcomed three sheep to their headquarters as part of a training experience designed to acquaint them with rural life.

The ewe and two lambs were brought to the HQ as part an "authentic introduction to rural life", the force explained.

The visit was organised by PC Rob Cross, a wildlife crime officer from the rural team, who keeps a small flock of sheep.

According to the force, the sheep were brought to be used as a "conversation starter" to help officers understand issues faced by rural communities and the impact crime has on their livelihoods.

He set up a pen near the canteen, where he said the sheep 'charmed' staff and officers before returning home.

PC Cross said he wanted to start more conversations about rural crime and the impact of it on the victim.

"We want to make dealing with rural crime very much part of daily business," he said.

"We want all officers - especially local officers, contact management staff and new officers - to be aware of the wider issues associated with rural crime and policing.

"What better way to cement the idea of the rural team in officers' minds than to bring in livestock?"

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said the force was 'working very hard' to connect with rural communities.

He added that rural crime was a 'top priority' for the force, and that he was 'determined' to secure the resources needed to tackle it.

"This visit was an ideal opportunity to focus our attention on the challenges faced by those who live and work in the countryside and the part our rural officers can play in making life safer.

"I would like to thank PC Cross for bringing these special guests into Force HQ and for sharing his personal experiences of livestock farming and the issues that will confront our new officers on the job.

"Happily, our visitors were on their best behaviour and appeared to enjoy the extra attention."