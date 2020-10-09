Sheep worth £24,000 stolen from Gloucs farm

Police are seeking for more information after livestock rustlers stole sheep worth £24,000 from a farm in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police said rustlers used 'large vehicles' in the theft, which happened in Sharpness.

The force said the theft was 'well-planned', but have yet to reveal the total number of sheep taken, or when it took place.

An investigation has been launched and witnesses are urged to come forward.







A police spokesperson said: "A large number of sheep rustling (stolen lambs) has taken place from a farm in Sharpness value of loss is £24,000.

"A well-planned crime which involved a large vehicle to remove the animals.

"We are appealing for information, quote PCSO Mike Trebble /PC Melanie Campbell with any information."

Anyone with information should call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. All calls are carried out anonymously.

Last year, livestock worth more than £3 million were stolen from UK farms, according to NFU Mutual.

This makes rustling the most costly crime for the UK’s farming sector after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft.

How do I prevent livestock rustling?

Preventing rustling is not as easy as putting a padlock on a building or fitting a security system to a tractor.

However, there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk and technology is now providing effective ways of tracing stolen livestock.

To deter livestock thieves, NFU Mutual advises farmers to:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system such as TecTracer which puts thousands of coded microdot markers into a sheep’s fleece

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police, or to give information 100% anonymously to the Rural Crime Hotline 0800 783 0137

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals