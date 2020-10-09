Coming Soon

Sheep worth £24,000 stolen from Gloucs farm

9 October 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News, Sheep
Livestock rustling is the third most costly crime for British farmers after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft
Livestock rustling is the third most costly crime for British farmers after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft

Police are seeking for more information after livestock rustlers stole sheep worth £24,000 from a farm in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police said rustlers used 'large vehicles' in the theft, which happened in Sharpness.

The force said the theft was 'well-planned', but have yet to reveal the total number of sheep taken, or when it took place.

An investigation has been launched and witnesses are urged to come forward.



A police spokesperson said: "A large number of sheep rustling (stolen lambs) has taken place from a farm in Sharpness value of loss is £24,000.

"A well-planned crime which involved a large vehicle to remove the animals.



"We are appealing for information, quote PCSO Mike Trebble /PC Melanie Campbell with any information."

Anyone with information should call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. All calls are carried out anonymously.

Last year, livestock worth more than £3 million were stolen from UK farms, according to NFU Mutual.

This makes rustling the most costly crime for the UK’s farming sector after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft.

How do I prevent livestock rustling?

Preventing rustling is not as easy as putting a padlock on a building or fitting a security system to a tractor.

However, there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk and technology is now providing effective ways of tracing stolen livestock.



To deter livestock thieves, NFU Mutual advises farmers to:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system such as TecTracer which puts thousands of coded microdot markers into a sheep’s fleece

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police, or to give information 100% anonymously to the Rural Crime Hotline 0800 783 0137

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals