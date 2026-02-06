Shoppers warned over egg box swapping scam in supermarkets

Shoppers are being warned about a growing supermarket scam after reports that some customers are swapping cheaper eggs into higher-priced boxes to pay less at the checkout.

The issue has been highlighted in a viral social media video shared by customer Anita Wong, who said she unknowingly bought branded Clarence Court Burford Buff Eggs from Waitrose, only to find the contents did not match the packaging.

The speciality eggs retail at £3.35 for a box of six, but Ms Wong claimed that when she got home the eggs inside appeared to be standard ones rather than the premium product.

She said she noticed something was wrong after spotting the eggs did not carry the Clarence Court crown logo normally stamped on Burford Buff eggs.

Ms Wong returned to the store to report the issue, where she said a sales assistant identified what may have happened and suggested this type of tampering is becoming more common.

In her Instagram video, Ms Wong said: “This is what's happening in a lot of supermarkets at the moment.”

She claimed shoppers are “decanting” more expensive eggs into cheaper boxes, meaning others may end up paying premium prices for lower-value products.

The incident comes as egg prices have risen in recent years, widening the gap between standard and speciality products and increasing pressure on household food budgets.

It also raises wider concerns about food integrity and consumer trust in labelling and provenance, issues that have become increasingly important across the supply chain.

The egg sector has previously stressed the importance of clear labelling and traceability, particularly as shoppers pay closer attention to provenance and production standards.