Short-term lets licence extension 'vital' for rural Scotland

Rural businesses across Scotland have called for the deadline to apply for a short-term let licence to be extended past 1 October.

Measures to comply with licensing, such as obtaining various types of certifications, have been deemed 'simply unfeasible' for many due to the shortage of contractors in rural areas.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which represents rural businesses, said that many were facing six-month waits or more to be able to get a booking arranged with tradespeople.

The rural organisation has urged for the extension to be provided ahead of a debate on the issue in the Scottish parliament on Wednesday (13 September).

A new law requires short-let operators to apply for a licence by 1 October.

It means all short-term let accommodation must have a licence by that date or face fines of up to £2,500.

Rural areas Scotland, far more than urban ones, are heavily dependent on tourism for its economic and community success.

However, the Scottish government has so far dismissed calls for an extension to the licensing registration deadline in recent weeks, citing the fact that registration has been open for many months.

Stephen Young, director of policy at SLE said: "If the Scottish government chooses to proceed on the path it is on, it may well be to blame for hundreds if not thousands of these businesses closing."

He added that First Minister Humza Yousaf has stated that he wanted to rebuild the government’s relationship with business and providing an extension was an opportunity to do so.

Mr Young said: “Shortly after being appointed as First Minister, Mr Yousaf stated that he would personally engage with organisations representing the short term let sector, but regrettably he does not yet appear to have done so.

“All of this is against the backdrop of the devastating effects of Covid lockdowns on tourism and hospitality, which are now being compounded by high electricity prices and interest rates.

"Doing business in these sectors is already very challenging without added regulation which, although having the laudable intention of solving a largely urban issue, is having the unintended consequence of endangering the viability of legitimate B&Bs and holiday let businesses."