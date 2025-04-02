Shorter calving intervals cut costs and improve productivity

New data suggests that farmers are capitalising on cost savings by shortening calving intervals, though significant potential remains to further enhance profitability.

In 2024, the average calving interval for beef dams in Wales was 420 days, according to the latest figures from the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS).

This is relatively stable when compared to the average interval during the previous year, and, looking at historical trends, it is some 12 days shorter than in 2014.

However, despite the progress seen over the last decade, there remains room for improvement to reach the industry’s 365-day target between calvings.

The findings are highlighted in this month’s Market Bulletin, published by levy organisation Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

Glesni Phillips, HCC’s market intelligence executive said: “Reproductive efficiency is fundamental for profitability by maximizing the number of calves possible in a dam’s lifetime, regardless of the production system.

"Improving efficiencies can all support a reduction in the herd GHG emission levels, whilst also improving business profits," she added.

The report highlights that the average age at first calving plays a key role in the reproductive efficiency of the suckler herd, as the calf is the primary output of the enterprise.

In 2024, the average age at first calving for beef dams in Wales was 964 days (31.7 months), the report shows.

This marks an improvement over the past year, with dams now calving 11 days earlier than in 2023 and a significant 98 days younger than the 2014 average.

Ms Phillips said: “Although there remains room for improvement to reach the industry target of calving nearer to 24 months (or 730 days), beef herds in Wales have shown significant progress during the last decade.

"More needs to be done, though, as managing heifers effectively so they calve at a younger age can increase profit and reduce production costs.

"Evidence suggests heifers would wean more weight of calf over the course of their productive lifespan.”