Shotgun rules under threat as Countryside Alliance rallies MPs

The future of shotgun ownership is under fresh scrutiny as the Countryside Alliance rallies MPs and peers in Westminster ahead of a pivotal firearms licensing consultation.

At a drop-in session held last Tuesday (2 December), parliamentarians from several parties were briefed on the Home Office’s forthcoming consultation, expected before the end of the year. Around 40 MPs and peers attended the event, signalling a high level of political interest in the issue.

The government is considering aligning shotgun licensing with the stricter firearms regime — a move rural groups warn would harm the countryside economy, strain police resources and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of people, including farmers who depend on shotguns for work. Many certificate holders already face long-standing delays and inconsistencies in the licensing system.

The Westminster session, hosted by Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst, highlighted a new Countryside Alliance-commissioned report on weaknesses in the firearms licensing system in England and Wales. The report, Reforming Firearms and Explosives Licensing in the United Kingdom, was written by David Orford, former National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on Firearms Licensing.

Drawing on extensive policing experience, Mr Orford flags gaps in governance, outdated IT systems and inconsistent decisions across forces. He urges the Home Office to consider creating a National Firearms and Explosives Licensing Agency to deliver greater consistency, stronger oversight and better public safety.

Mr Orford, joined by former Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenan, presented the findings to MPs and peers before taking questions alongside Countryside Alliance staff. Attendees were reportedly supportive of the analysis, and several MPs indicated they would raise the issue directly with ministers.

Roger Seddon, Shooting Campaign Manager at the Countryside Alliance, said shooting was facing its “biggest threat in a generation” as the consultation approaches.

He warned that aligning shotgun licensing with firearms licensing “would devastate the rural economy, add huge pressure on police forces, and pose a major difficulty to farmers and others who rely on shotguns for their livelihoods”.

Mr Seddon said the Alliance had been engaging with stakeholders throughout the year and that the new report offered “sensible and practical suggestions” to improve the system in ways that enhance public safety while supporting responsible firearms users. He welcomed the strong parliamentary turnout at the event.

With the Home Office consultation due shortly, the Countryside Alliance says it will continue raising concerns about the proposed changes while urging certificate holders and rural stakeholders to scrutinise the consultation when it opens.