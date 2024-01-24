Shrops farmers urged to share views on 'super' National Nature Reserve

Farmers and landowners in Shropshire are being invited to express their views on a proposed 'super' National Nature Reserve.

The proposal, by Natural England, will see an extension to the existing Stiperstones National Nature Reserve on the England/Wales border.

This will be done by joining up with farmers and landowners to significantly increase the land declared as a National Nature Reserve by up to 5,000 hectares.

The reserve is made up of a wild landscape of uplands, lowlands and woodland that attracts birds including red grouse, red kite, skylark, and snipe.

Now Natural England is inviting farmers, landowners, residents and anyone with an interest to share their views on the idea.

Emma Johnson, deputy director for Natural England in the West Midlands said: “There’s a great opportunity here in Shropshire to create better and bigger places for nature, that people can enjoy too.

"A ‘super’ National Nature Reserve joining up land with partners would be so beneficial, for example soaking up huge amounts of carbon and helping to reduce flooding downstream.

“Everyone is invited to find out more at the drop-in session where they will be able to talk to people from Natural England and some of the partner organisations involved.

"There’ll be lots of information about the proposal, we really want to hear what people think.”

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve will be one of the Kings Series of National Nature Reserves which were launched last year to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles.

The plans will see the creation of five major National Nature Reserves named every year for the next five years - 25 in total.

Farmers with an interest in the proposal can attend a public drop-in session taking place between 6pm and 9pm on 7 February at the village hall in Snailbeach near Shrewsbury.