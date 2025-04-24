Shropshire contractor's machinery sale tops £2 million

An impressive dispersal sale of farm machinery belonging to Shropshire-based R. Roberts & Sons Ltd has surpassed £2m, with items selling for as much as £273,000.

The auction drew widespread attention from across the UK, Ireland, and beyond, marking it as one of the most significant sales of its kind this year.

Held at Sandhole Farm, New Marton, near Oswestry, by permission of Andrew Morris, the sale was managed by Halls auctioneers and attracted 115 buyers across 178 lots.

The highlight of the day was a 2022 Claas 980 Jaguar Forage Harvester, which fetched the top price of £273,000.

Founded in 1974, R. Roberts & Sons Ltd has served livestock and arable farms in the Oswestry border region for over five decades.

The sale represented the dispersal of its extensive and meticulously maintained fleet of modern machinery.

Jonny Dymond, senior auctioneer and manager of Halls’ Shrewsbury Auction Centre, described the auction as a “sale of national significance.”

“It was a fabulous sale from start to finish and we had buyers from across the UK and Ireland who braved the rain and blustery weather conditions,” said Mr Dymond.

"The large attendance and high prices achieved demonstrated that it was a sale of national significance and will probably be the largest of its type this year.”

The sale also marked a milestone for Halls, being the largest auction the firm has ever conducted.

Broadcast live via the MartEye online platform, the auction attracted 20 digital buyers, adding to the event's far-reaching impact.

Notable prices included:

• £131,000 for a 2024 New Holland T7-300 tractor with just 530 hours

• £123,500 for a 2016 Claas 970 Jaguar Forage Harvester

• £121,000 for a 2023 John Deere 6195R

• £105,000 for a 2023 John Deere 6R-185

• £103,000 for a 2020 JCB 435S Loading Shovel