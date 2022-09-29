Shropshire dairy worker awarded Dairy Woman of Year title

Shropshire dairy worker Lianne Farrow, who is not from a farming background, has been named this year's Dairy Industry Woman of the Year.

Lianne beat off stiff competition from fellow finalists Gaynor Wellwood from Leicestershire and Bex Heywood from Devon to become the sixth woman to win the prestigious award.

The award, by Women in Dairy, a Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) initiative, aims to celebrate the achievements of women in the sector.

It is presented to an individual who has demonstrated the core values of 'connect, share, and inspire'.

Lianne comes from a non-farming background and, after beginning her farming experience in New Zealand 17 years ago, now heads up the calf rearing at the Downes family farm in Shropshire.

Passionate about dairy farming and genuinely believing in the principles of Women in Dairy, Lianne set up the successful Shropshire Women in Dairy Group.

With the help of her colleague Sophie Tedesco, the group has gone from strength to strength.

Lianne's passion lies in educating the public and the next generation about dairy farming, and is responsible for hosting farm tours for schools and their local Beaver Cub Scout groups.

The farm has also been put forward for Senior School Development Days, where the farm showcases what it's like working within the dairy industry. Lianne is also training to become a Teaching Assistant.

Judges this year were Grace O'Dwyer, Regional Agriculture Director at HSBC; Becca Cavill from WID sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim and last year's winner Sophie Gregory.

Ms O'Dwyer said: "Lianne's obvious and infectious enthusiasm for the sector came across in abundance.

"She has navigated a path where, despite challenges, she has significantly added value to the farm. It is great to see how a new entrant with drive and energy can achieve a fantastic balance."

Ms Cavill said: "Lianne epitomizes enthusiasm, her motivation to change her life and become an integral part, not only of the farm she works on but the wider community of the British dairy industry is phenomenal.

"As women in agriculture, we are often found precariously juggling career and family life and Lianne is a fantastic ambassador for women attempting this within the dairy industry.”

Ms Gregory added: "Lianne's passion for the industry struck me from the second she started talking. She was humble but proud of her impact in the dairy sector, which includes everything from hosting mental health support for local men to Open Farm Sunday.

"Not coming from a farming background, Lianne's had to dig deep to follow her dreams while supporting her husband. She is continually developing herself and is a great asset to the industry.”

This year's Women in Dairy Conference, which took in Worcestershire on 28 September, attracted over 100 delegates and was focussed on motivation for change.