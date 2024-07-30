Shropshire farm dispersal sale marks end of an era for family

A Shropshire farm dispersal next week will mark the end of an era for a family who have owned it for 55 years.

The sale at Pentremadoc Farm, Dudleston, is being organised on behalf of the Pritchard family on 7 August, starting at 3pm.

Included in the sale are tractors, vehicles, farm machinery, livestock feeding equipment and household furniture and effects.

The Pritchard family has owned Pentremadoc Farm for 55 years and is well known in farming circles in the area.

George Pritchard bought the farm in 1969 and milked a herd of dairy cows until 1988 when he handed it over to his son, Brian, who carried on milking for five years.

The family will continue to let the farmland but the farmhouse and barns will now be sold.

Peter Pritchard, who is the grandson of George, said: “It’s sad that the sale will mark the end of an era at the farm but it will be good to see the machinery going to new homes where people can make use of it.

The sale includes a 1990 Massey Ferguson 3125 tractor, a Ford 655D Turbo Digger, a number of trailers, a West Mac Welger AP630 conventional baler and a classic Morris Minor 1000 Traveller car.

A range of workshop equipment, sundries, spares and livestock feeding equipment will be followed by 100 lots of household furniture and effects.

Also included in the sale are a number of lots from Peter’s uncle and aunt, Andrew and Marge Phillips, of Dinhulle Isaf, Penylan, Ruabon, Wrexham

Their lots include Ford 6410, Massey Ferguson 565 and Tafe 35D tractors, together with a 2021 Nissan Navara Tekna DC1 pick-up truck, a straw chopper, slurry tanker, Ifor Williams stock trailer, sandstone items and livestock equipment.