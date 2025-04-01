Shropshire farm machinery dispersal sale of 'national significance'

A dispersal sale featuring high-quality machinery from a leading Shropshire agricultural contractor will be of "national significance", auctioneers say.

The extensive selection of modern machinery from R. Roberts & Son Ltd will be auctioned at Sandhole Farm, near Oswestry in Shropshire.

The 16 April auction will feature 120 major items and is expected to be one of the largest sales of its kind this year.

The equipment includes two Claas 980 and 970 Jaguar foragers, along with 15 loaders and tractors from JCB, New Holland, Fendt, and John Deere.

Also up for auction are balers, tankers, spreaders, trailers, rakes, tedders, drills, planters, mowers, ploughs, power harrows, and various other implements.

Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond, who manages Shrewsbury Auction Centre, said the equipment had been "maintained meticulously".

“This is an important sale of national significance that will attract farmers, contractors and dealerships from across the UK, Ireland and Europe,” he added.

“The sale includes all the machinery you’d expect from a large agricultural contracting business, and we anticipate significant interest from buyers."

Founded in 1974, R. Roberts & Son Ltd has served livestock and arable farms in the Oswestry border region and beyond.

The sale will commence both in person and via the MartEye online auction platform.