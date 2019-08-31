Shropshire farmer killed in machinery accident

The farmer was killed last week on a Shropshire farm

A farmer from Shropshire has died following an accident with a combine harvester, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was killed last week on Wednesday August 21 on a farm in Halfway House, Shewsbury.

Warwickshire and West Mercia Police were called to the farm at approximately 6.30pm that evening.







The HSE said in a statement: “Initial indication is a self-employed farmer was killed by contact with a combine harvester.”

Figures released in July show that 39 people lost their lives on farms in one year alone, making agriculture the deadliest industry.

Of those killed during 2018/19, 32 were agricultural workers and 7 were members of the public, including two children.

Earlier this year, a safety campaign was launched by the industry which aims to reduce on-farm deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2023.

The NFU and Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) are spearheading the year-long safety campaign.