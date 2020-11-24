Shropshire grassland farm available to let on 7-year FBT

A 230-acre grassland farm located in Shropshire is now available on a 7-year fixed term farm business tenancy (FBT).

An 'enthusiastic and committed' farmer is sought after to take over Chapel Lawn Farm near Bucknell, south Shropshire.

The farm is available to let from 25 March 2021, and has been owned by the Owen family for generations.

The property is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), at the centre of the village of Chapel Lawn.

It comprises a productive grassland holding, with a farmhouse and a range of farm buildings, set in approximately 231.20 acres.

(Photo: Halls Holdings Ltd)

The recently renovated Grade II listed farmhouse sits at the centre and benefits from extensive living accommodation and four bedrooms.

The farm buildings are a range of both traditional and more modern buildings, along with a concreted sheep race and handling area and dipping bath.

The land is all down to permanent grassland, and is subject to two stewardship schemes until 2023.

(Photo: Halls Holdings Ltd)

Estate agency Halls Holdings Ltd said: "The setting of the farm is delightful and an opportunity to rent such a property rarely arises.

"We will be holding viewing days in December and January, subject to Covid-19 regulations, please get in touch if you are interested in viewing this property."

The deadline for tender is 28 January 2021.