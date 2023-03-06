Shropshire mart's free health check service extended for farmers

Free health checks provided to farmers at Shrewsbury livestock mart have been so successful that they are being extended beyond the pilot period.

The local council’s mobile clinic will now visit the livestock market, one of the busiest in the West Midlands, on the first and third Tuesday in the month.

The clinic, which opens from tomorrow (7 March), will be open from 9am until approximately 2pm, depending on demand.

It offers visitors to the weekly livestock market the chance to have a blood pressure check, as well as more general health and wellbeing advice.

The auction centre, owned by auctioneer firm Halls, is located on Bowman Way off the A49, and is one of the busiest livestock markets in the West Midlands.

Anybody visiting the market can drop in for a health check, with no prior appointment needed.

“The response and feedback to the free health checks at Shrewsbury livestock market have been extremely positive,” said Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health.

“Over the last month we have had 63 visits from farmers who have come for free blood pressure tests. It’s also an opportunity to talk about anything they like, and this is just as important.

“If someone has high blood pressure, officers signpost them to their local pharmacist who will monitor them over a number of days. If their blood pressure is really high, they are advised to seek medical support as soon as possible through their GP.

“One farmer who was advised to seek medical support through their GP came back to the clinic having cut out salt and changed his diet completely which resulted in a drop in his blood pressure.

“So many people have high blood pressure and it can impact not only their health but also their income and lifestyle.

"We are trying to get in early so that farmers can take action themselves, maintain their health and prevent extra strain on the health service.”

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre manager, said he was 'delighted' that the services were being expanded.

“This service is raising awareness of how important a health check is to farmers, who tend to put the welfare of their animals before themselves,” he said. “Our message is: Get yourself checked out.”

Andrew Bebb, Shropshire Rural Support chairman and a dairy farmer at Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, was the driving force behind the free health checks trial.

“The trial has been such a roaring success that we are starting to roll it out to the other livestock markets in the county,” he added.