Shropshire organic dairy farm extending to 200 acres on market

A well-established dairy farm extending to over 200 acres has launched onto the market, with property agents expecting a high amount of interest.

Webscott Farm, near Shrewsbury, is on the market as a whole or up to three separate lots for offers over £4.2m.

The organic farm, ring-fenced in 216 acres (87 hectares) of land, has been developed by the current owner with significant investment.

Roger Parry of Roger Parry & Partners said, “This exciting sale offers a rare opportunity for buyers to purchase a well-established organic dairy farm in an area reputed for its excellent farmland and transport links.

"The property benefits from an imposing five-bedroom farmhouse which provides generous living accommodation.

"In addition to the house there is a modern three-bedroom dormer bungalow with its own separate driveway which provides a standalone home or as an offering for farm staff."

The farm has been run as an organic dairy farm and benefits from an extensive range of buildings amounting to approximately 75,435 sq.ft.

The buildings are centred around the farmyard and are laid out for the dairy operation and general management of the farm.

There is a 18x18 Fullwood milking parlour with a 12,000litre tank and a weeping wall manure management system.

Mr Parry added: "The farmhouse is located adjacent to the farmyard in the centre of the farm and is approached via a private drive.

"The house has been sympathetically modernised and benefits from a number of appealing features.

"The property provides generous living accommodation for a family with spacious reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms."

The land is of good quality and is currently utilised as organic, clover rich pasture, but would be equally suitable for arable rotations.

Webscott has benefitted from a great deal of investment to improve the productive capacity of the land.

