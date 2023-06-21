Shropshire organic mixed farm for sale with £3.1m price tag

A certified organic mixed farm in a renowned farming area close to the Shropshire border with Wales is on the market with a guide price of £3.1 million.

Lower Wallop Farm near Shrewsbury comprises over 290 acres of arable land, temporary clover leys, permanent grassland and mature, broadleaf woodland.

The mixed organic farm has focused on conservation in recent years, according to agency Halls.

Varying habitats across the farm could be of Biodiversity Net Gain interest to potential buyers.

Of varying topography and freely draining, slightly acid loamy soil, the land has been farmed organically since 2007 and includes 56 acres of woodland.

David Giles, from Halls, said: “The farm really does offer something for everyone.

(Photo: Halls)

"Located between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, the farmhouse was renovated and modernised in 2011 and provides spacious accommodation.

"The farmhouse, which has some underfloor heating, has an abundance of traditional features including sash windows, decorative cornicing, exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces."

Domestic outbuildings to the rear of the farmhouse comprise a triple garage, boiler house with biomass and oil-fired boilers and a workshop.

The farm has an extensive range of livestock buildings, some grain storage facilities and traditional buildings capable of alternative uses.

(Photo: Halls)

Full planning permission to convert a barn to a meat processing facility with an associated educational facility has now lapsed.

The farm has mains water supply and two solar PV arrays, which supply the farmhouse and farm buildings.