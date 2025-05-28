SIAL China showcases UK pork power in £160m market

China's status as the UK’s top market for pork exports was firmly underlined last week, as British producers showcased world-class pigmeat at SIAL China.

The event, China's biggest meat trade show and a key platform for securing international sales, underscored the importance of British-produced meat.

Exporters joined levy organisation AHDB in Shanghai, showcasing the high quality and safety standards of UK pork to a global audience.

China remains the UK’s largest export market for pork, with exports worth £161 million in 2024.

The importance of this market has been further underscored by recent efforts to strengthen UK-China trade relations.

In December, two UK processing sites were re-listed to export pigmeat to China following extensive collaboration between government bodies and industry players.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB’s International Trade Development Director, said: “I cannot stress enough how important the market in China is for exports of pig meat.

"As ever, building and maintaining positive relationships with industry stakeholders plays a pivotal role in helping drive export growth.

"We will continue to work with industry and the government to maximise the opportunities presented.”

With more than 180,000 industry professionals attending the show, AHDB's stand provided a platform for exporters to meet buyers and promote their products.

In support of the event, the levy organisation partnered with Invest Northern Ireland to host a British Meat Dinner, attended by 60 key industry stakeholders and HM Deputy Trade Commissioner for China, Sohail Shaikh.

The dinner offered a unique opportunity to strengthen commercial ties and demonstrate the quality of British meat products.

Mr Eckley said the event was vital in ensuring Britain's world-class produce remained front and centre in this key market.

"Feedback from visitors to our stand at the show was very positive and it’s encouraging to see how well respected and highly valued our products are in this key market for the pig meat sector.”

Asian markets more broadly continue to be a cornerstone for UK exports, with significant volumes also shipped to nations such as the Philippines, South Korea and Japan.