Significant Aberdeenshire arable and livestock farm now for sale

A significant arable and livestock farm in Aberdeenshire with extensive modern farm buildings has launched onto the market.

Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms, formerly two adjacent farms, are being sold as a whole by estate agency Galbraith.

The property extends to 682 acres in all, including two ranges of farm buildings and recently constructed pig rearing and finishing accommodation.

Tom Stewart of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said it was a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated arable and livestock farm with commercial farm buildings.

He said: "The farm offers ample opportunity to continue the livestock and arable businesses, and the land is in good heart. In addition, the flexibility of the two residential properties offers a range of options for the purchaser.”

The Clinkstone Farm buildings are extensive, with modern pig accommodation and portal frame structures including a Finrone pig finishing unit, built in 2022.

This comprises three compartmented rooms, with a total capacity of 660 finishing pigs, and a Finrone weaner/grower unit, built in 2021, comprises three compartmented rooms, with a capacity of 600 growing pigs.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Both pig buildings are QMS / NVZ compliant for current housing standards and provide manure storage capacity.

All rooms have dual automated feed lines, climate control and are fitted with built-in medicated water lines, sprinklers and wet/dry crystal spring stainless steel feeders.

There are also various cattle courts, stores, sheds, and a Boythorpe moist grain silo.

The Stodfold Farm buildings have storage for the grain grown on the farm and extend to a range of modern portal frame structures.

The land is in good heart having been farmed in an arable rotation by minimum tillage in recent years and having received regular applications of dung and slurry with the majority of the straw being chopped and incorporated to enhance organic matter levels.

Due to the farming practices adopted, minimal lime applications are now required.

(Photo: Galbraith)

A wind turbine was erected in 2012 with net income in recent years being £16,500 per annum.

The farm has a rolling 10-year contract for carbon capture with annual payments being received for net improvement to soil fertility and crop establishment and management methods. This scheme can be exited at any time.

The farm is situated in a well-known farming area, with good local resources including grain merchants and livestock auction marts.

Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms is for sale as a whole for offers over £3.7m.