Significant drop in UK sheep population, Defra census shows

The UK sheep flock has seen a significant drop of over 5 percent year-on-year, to 21.2 million head, Defra figures show.

According to the latest census, a 616,000 head (-4.3%) contraction in the female breeding flock accounted for most of the total reduction.

However, the 'all other sheep and lambs' category saw a more pronounced drop in terms of percentage (-6.6%).

The latest data shows the lowest number of breeding females seen on record, now at 13.8 million head.

These trends follow the trajectory seen in the previous census, conducted in June 2023.

Reduced lamb production is expected in 2024, following the contraction of the breeding flock.

Meanwhile, the UK cattle population dipped to 9.2 million, 1.8% below the previous year.

The total breeding herd, which makes up 34% of the total population, declined by 2.2% and stood at 3.2 million head at time of the survey.

The reduction was driven by a decline in the beef breeding herd of 61,000 head (-4.4%), while the dairy breeding herd recorded marginal contraction of 9,000 head (-0.5%).

The number of females between 1 and 2 years dipped from the high number recorded in June but remained stable on the year.

Meanwhile, the number of females under the age of 1 year continued to tighten, by 42,000 head.

Although there was a rise in the population of male cattle over the age of 2 years, the number of males younger than 2 years old experienced a decline of 73,000 head.

This meant the total male cattle number contracted by 2.6% on the year.