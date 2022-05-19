Significant improvements made to shelf life of Welsh Lamb

The red meat sector has made significant improvements to the shelf life of Welsh Lamb, according to new industry data.

Following years of consecutive gains, the average shelf life for Welsh Lamb now stands just below 40 days at 39.2 days.

This is a 7 percent rise between 2021 and 2022, following a 10 percent increase the previous year.

The data has been published by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), which said the increase would benefit customers.

Shelf life has been a priority for the Welsh red meat sector to increase its competitiveness in the global market place.

A longer shelf life means that Welsh Lamb can be exported more sustainably by sea rather than by air freight and that it can reach new, further afield markets.

HCC’s industry development manager, John Richards said: "Following a collective effort by processors and farmers, we are pleased to see that Welsh Lamb’s shelf life has reached this latest point of 39.2 days.

"This will increase opportunities to export Welsh Lamb to new and developing markets across the globe.

"It will also benefit domestic customers, allowing Welsh Lamb to be consistently available to consumers all year round."

The levy organisation has long worked to improve shelf life, offering livestock selection training events to producers and sharing information about best practice.

It has also formed the basis of several industry projects HCC has carried out over the last few years.