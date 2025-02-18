Single Application Forms window soon opens for Welsh farmers

Farmers in Wales are being reminded that the application window to the Single Application Forms (SAF) opens on 3 March.

The SAF completion process is the single most important form completion exercise being carried out by Welsh farmers since 2004.

However, the financial repercussions of errors on the forms are severe.

The Welsh government has mandated that all applications should be done online, via Rural Payments Wales (RPW).

Completion of the online form ensures access to farm support under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

It also ensures access to land based rural development payments including Glastir Entry, Glastir Advanced, Glastir Organic and Glastir Woodland schemes.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) is reminding farmers that union staff can help with the process as part of the membership package.

FUW special policy advisor, Rebecca Voyle said: "Our staff are not only well trained but very well practised in dealing with the complex application process.”

“I encourage our members and first time form fillers to contact their local office as soon as possible to book an appointment if they need help in filling out the form,."