Single Application worth £267m opens for NI farmers to apply to

NI farmers are being encouraged to apply to the Single Application as early as possible, as these payments represent the main income for many.

This year's Single Application and the Entitlements Transfer Service are now open for farmers in Northern Ireland, a package worth £267 million for 2024.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said farms should submit their applications from 15 May to allow adequate time to check all information and avoid unnecessary penalties.

The very last date to submit is 10 June, but this would incur late claim penalties. Entitlement Transfer applications must be submitted by 2 May.

Funding is available to farm businesses for direct payments this year, with these payments representing the main source of income for many.

NI farming minister Andrew Muir said: “I am delighted to announce that the 2024 Single Application and Maps Service and the Entitlements Transfer Service are now open.

"This is a substantial funding package worth £267m. The payments help ensure the resilience of farm businesses and represents our commitment to farming families and the rural economy right across Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I would urge all farmers to apply early in order to avoid any penalties.”

What is covered under the Single Application?

Northern Ireland's Single Application is the method for claiming any of the following schemes:

• Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

• Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

• Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

• Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

• Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

• Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

• Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

• Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

• Protein Crops Scheme.