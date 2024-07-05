Sir Keir Starmer appoints Steve Reed as new Defra Secretary

Steve Reed has been appointed Labour's Defra Secretary following the party's victory in the general election, ending 14 years of Tory rule.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Mr Reed, MP for Croydon North, to the role which he has shadowed since September 2023.

Mr Reed's previous roles include the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor.

Steve Reed OBE MP @SteveReedMP has been appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs @DefraGovUK. pic.twitter.com/WFyXmoMawb — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) has welcomed the appointment, saying the industry "desperately needs greater certainty to give businesses the confidence to invest".

Robert Sheasby, AIC chief executive said: "The early general election means there is profound uncertainty on a number of essential policy issues left unfinished by the previous government.

"Our country needs a comprehensive, cohesive approach to food security with an independent, statutory committee providing a joined-up, cross-government strategy.

"We also need a standardised approach to sustainability in the supply chains which make up our food system.

"We look forward to working with the new UK government to deliver for modern, sustainable."