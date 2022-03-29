Sisters organise charity tractor run in memory of their dad

Two siblings have held a charity tractor run in memory of their dad, a well-known Staffordshire farmer who passed away a year ago following a short battle with cancer.

Sisters Emily and Isobelle Meakin approached Staffordshire YFC to help them honour John Meakin's memory, who died in March 2021.

The JW Meakin Tractor Run, which left Far Coley Farm on Sunday, took 42 tractors through the Staffordshire countryside.

Tractors passed through Little Haywood, Great Haywood, Hixon, Lea Heath, Kingstone, Admaston and Wolseley Bridges.

Including all the donations, a raffle and tractor entry fees, the total funds raised so far amount to nearly £2,000.

The donations will be equally split between Staffordshire YFC and Katharine House Hospice, who looked after John during his illness.

Emily and Isobelle Meakin said the tractor run was a "sight to behold when they left the farm".

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support for the inaugural JW Meakin Tractor Run," the sisters added.

"It really felt like a celebration of our dad’s life and meant so much to us as we couldn’t give him the send-off, he deserved at his funeral due to Covid.

"Dad was a vibrant member of Staffordshire Young Farmers all of his life, from the early raucous days, then later sharing his knowledge with the new generations.

"The tractor run epitomises dad’s life for us, with tractors dating back to the 1940’s, and all through the years, showing history and tradition all the way through to tractors built in 2022

"It shows agriculture from every era, and dad would have loved to see the variety and prestige that the tractors showcased. "

Julia Taylor, county organiser for Staffordshire YFC added: “When Emily and Isobelle approached us at Staffordshire YFC to organise the event, we were grateful for the opportunity to raise funds for ourselves and such a worthy cause as Katharine House Hospice.

"It has been a pleasure to help family remember John in such a special way and everyone who helped out, including the YFC team of stewards and bucket collectors really enjoyed the day.”

Donations are still being accepted on the GoFundMe page, which will remain open until 24 May.