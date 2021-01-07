Six dairy farms needed for new NI technology network

Six dairy farms are needed to encourage a greater rate of technology adoption within the industry as part of a new network of demonstration farms in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is currently establishing Technology Demonstration Farms.

The aim is to encourage technology adoption on farms, as research shows that early adopters play an important role in convincing their peers to take more innovative approaches.

Farms will be selected under three themes namely: Feed efficiency, genetic selection and fertility management and dairy replacement heifer rearing.

The next application window for dairy farms, while currently open, is about to close soon.

Don Morrow, head of dairy at DAERA's College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) said: "Farmers are eligible to apply for more than one theme but can only be appointed under one theme

"Two farms are being sought for each theme with appointments being made on a competitive basis.

"Those farmers who meet the eligibility criteria, and are short-listed, will be assessed by a panel of judges.

"Selected farms will be expected to host between eight and twelve visits per year and will receive a hosting payment of £600 for each visit.”

Dairy farmers who are interested in becoming a demonstration farm can find out more details about the scheme and complete an online application.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 13 January 2021.