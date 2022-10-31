Six grassroot projects receive funding to address rural challenges

Six grassroot projects looking at rural challenges such as mental health, loneliness and skills have been awarded nearly £70,000 in funding.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF) and Waitrose & Partners have announced the recipients of their new joint 'Happiness Grants'.

The grants will fund community projects addressing challenges such as food poverty, mental health, skills and development opportunities, as well as loneliness and isolation.

The first six projects as part of this partnership have now been announced, including Positive Community Action—a meal delivery service tackling rural isolation in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

Black Mountains College of Talgarth, Wales has received funding, which will provide rural skills and vocational courses in the area.

Three farm support organisations — Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Shropshire Rural Support and Warwickshire Rural Hub — have also been awarded grants.

The funding will be used to improve access to emergency mental health and financial services for farmers.

The grants will also support a sustainable farming group to help share environmentally-friendly agricultural practices in the community.

Keith Halstead, director of the Prince’s Countryside Fund, said the funds would respond to the needs of farming and rural communities.

"Whether our funding is empowering community-led projects like Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise in Norfolk or meeting day-to-day running costs of farm support groups thereby ensuring family farms have access to practical, local help when they need it.”

Andrew Bebb, of Shropshire Rural Support, said the grant would give the charity the opportunity to increase hours of operation and extend support.

"It will also help us raise awareness of the issue of mental health in farming, and help break the stigma by getting young farmers involved.”