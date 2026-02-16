Six sheep dead and 20 injured in 'reckless' Derbyshire dog attack

Six sheep are dead and 20 more injured after what police have described as a “reckless” dog attack in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said four sheep were killed outright and two more had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries following the incident in a field off Sporton Lane in South Normanton.

Officers confirmed that a further 20 sheep were left injured.

The animals were discovered at about 11.20am on Saturday 8 February. Police believe the incident involving a loose dog happened shortly beforehand, as the sheep were still warm to the touch.

Dog attacks on livestock, commonly known as sheep worrying, can cause serious welfare harm as well as significant financial losses for farmers.

A spokesperson for the Rural Crime Team said the incident had resulted in “significant emotional and financial loss” and caused “extreme suffering to the animals”.

Police have reminded dog walkers to keep pets on leads near livestock and under close control in rural areas.

Officers added that those responsible could face prosecution and have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.